“Michael Schumacher’s family are lying about his condition” says ex-manager

With regards to the extent of Michael’s condition, Willi Weber has accused the family of not telling truth, according to the Sun on Wednesday, July 20.

Michael suffered a horrific skiing incident on the slopes above Méribel in the French Alps on December 29, which caused him a severe brain injury.

He fell and hit his head on a rock while crossing an off-piste area, suffering a serious head injury despite wearing a ski helmet.

Doctors said he would most likely have died had he not been wearing the safety gear, and the world champ was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital.

Michael immediately underwent two surgeries and was put into a medically induced coma after suffering what was described as a “traumatic brain injury”.

He was brought out of the coma by June 2014 and was released to go and rehabilitate at his home in Switzerland.

Since then information on his treatment and his condition has been patchy despite the intense interest from fans and the press.

“It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact [his wife] Corinna and she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt [Ferrari Formula 1 team principal] to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – ‘it’s too early’.” Willi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I called the next day, and no one answered,” he added. “I didn’t expect behaviour like that and I’m still angry about it.”

“They kept me out, telling me, ‘It’s too early’, well, now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is.”

Accusing the Schumacher family of lying, he continued: “I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life.”

“But since then, we have only heard lies from them. Years after the accident, I said to myself to just look out for the family as I couldn’t change things. He was like a son to me. Even today it hurts me to talk about it.”