20 July 2022

Tributes paid to mother-of-three Natalia Falshtynska who died in Vinnytsia airstrikes. Image: Twitter @EmineDzheppar

TRIBUTES continue to flood social media following the news that Neurologist Natalia Falshtynska, who was working in the medical centre hit by the Russian rocket in Vinnytsia, had passed away late on Tuesday, July 19.

Natalia Falshtynska, a mother-of-three who has a husband (also a doctor) fighting on the frontline in Ukraine, has lost her life after being critically injured nearly a week ago as a result of the Russian airstrikes that struck Ukraine’s Vinnytsia on Thursday, July 14.

Ukraine’s Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, shared the news via social media.

“Neurologist Natalia Falshtynska who was working in the medical centre hit by the Russian rocket in Vinnytsia, died this night,” he wrote on Tuesday, July 19.

“Natalia had three children. Her husband, also a doctor, is now at the frontlines.

“We keep losing our best people. RIP, Natalia.”

Olena Halushka wrote: “Natalia Falshtynska, doctor-neurologist, mother of 3 kids succumbed to severe wounds inflicted by the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia and died in the hospital. The death toll of that attack raised to 25. Russia is a terrorist state. Russians should be isolated from the world.”

“The number of victims of #Russia’s missile attack on #Vinnytsia on July 14 has risen to 25,” wrote Emine Dzheppar, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

“Neurologist Natalia Falshtynska, a mother of 3 children, died. On that day she was accepting patients in a medical centre, destroyed by🇷🇺missile. Doctors were fighting for her life. But she died.”

“The number of victims of the missile attack on Vinnytsia, which occurred on July 14, has increased to 25 people

Neurologist Natalia Falshtynska, who was at her workplace at the Neuromed clinic when the missile fell, has died in hospital.

“Three children no longer [have their mother].”

As mentioned, the death toll as a result of the strike on Vinnytsia has now risen to 25.

Videos now show the damage in the city nearly a week on from the strikes.

“😔 The Vinnytsia City Council showed how the city currently looks after the July 14 rocket attack,” one person captioned video footage.

Another video shows flowers being placed where people were killed.

