Mystery as Russian soldiers allegedly DROP DEAD at occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine

By Chris King • 20 July 2022 • 4:15
Image of Vladimir Putin.
Credit: Harold Escalona/shutterstock.com
According to Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in his city have been mysteriously dropping dead, as reported on Tuesday, July 19 by express.co.uk.
Others have picked up a variety of injuries, resulting in their being rushed to hospital. Mr Orlov claimed that the troops had been “so scared that they ran around in a panic”. One of the soldiers is now allegedly in intensive care according to the mayor, and their conditions have baffled doctors.
“One of them was brought in in a serious condition and has been put in intensive care. Some have died but we cannot name their exact number at the moment”, claimed Mr Orlov.
“They were so frightened that they ran around the territory of the station in a panic, and blocked two shifts of operational personnel at the plant for a very long time instead of changing shifts as they were supposed to”, the mayor of Enerhodar added.
Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear agency warned last Friday, July 15, that an ‘extremely tense’ situation had developed inside the plant that the Russian military took control of early in the conflict. Around 500 troops are thought to be occupying the Zaporizhzhia facility which produces about 20 per cent of the country’s electricity.
“The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the river Dnipro and the territory of Nikopol. They physically control the perimeter. The occupiers’ heavy machinery and trucks with weapons and explosives remain on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”, elaborated Mr Kotin.
