Mystery as Russian soldiers allegedly DROP DEAD at occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine

By Chris King • 20 July 2022 • 4:15

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/shutterstock.com

Russian soldiers at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have allegedly been mysteriously dropping dead or getting injured.

According to Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in his city have been mysteriously dropping dead, as reported on Tuesday, July 19 by express.co.uk.

Others have picked up a variety of injuries, resulting in their being rushed to hospital. Mr Orlov claimed that the troops had been “so scared that they ran around in a panic”. One of the soldiers is now allegedly in intensive care according to the mayor, and their conditions have baffled doctors.

“One of them was brought in in a serious condition and has been put in intensive care. Some have died but we cannot name their exact number at the moment”, claimed Mr Orlov.