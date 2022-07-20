ONCE launches its new user friendly kiosk

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 19:24

ONCE kiosk - Image ONCE

ONCE has launched its new more accessible kiosk model in Calpe, one that is more user friendly for the ticket sellers many of whom are disabled.

The new kiosk launched on July 19 is more environmentally friendly and allows for easier communication with the general public.

There to open the new kiosk were Estela Medina, Director of the ONCE in Alicante, Anabel Morente, Director of the ONCE agency in Benidorm and Ana Sala, Mayoress of Calpe.

The new kiosk makes less use of pavement space while allowing for greater accessibility by the seller and customer. Perhaps most importantly it meets the current standards for those with disabilities.

Those that make use of guide dogs have been provided space for their helper in the kiosk and a fixed ramp has been included to allow for wheelchair users.

An ergonomic chair is included, with height and backrest adjustment; wheels, armrests and headrests; and a height-adjustable footrest ensuring the sellers comfort. Moreover, the furniture has drawers and even a small wardrobe for hanging clothes.

With the aim of getting closer to the public, the new kiosk model has excellent window dressing, thanks to its large glass surface. It is equipped with two points of sale, one at the front, and the other, which occupies the width of the door, complies with the regulations on accessibility in terms of height, to cater for people who need to use wheelchairs.

The display of the game products is very clear and organised to help the customer in their choice of purchase and, in addition, does not prevent the customer from seeing the seller, which makes the act of communication and purchase more natural, with the aim of always being open and approachable.

A more modern and attractive model has been achieved, with excellent window dressing due to the large glass surface, with straight lines, which is based on a rectangular prism, to which a series of hollows have been made. In addition, its lighting also makes it a point of reference, without being aggressive with its surroundings.

The kiosk has Braille phrases on its outer sides to create a clear identification of the kiosk with ONCE among passers-by, thus showing that it is a key element in the organisation’s image and an open door for customers, which also enables all the work of social inclusion for blind people and people with other disabilities throughout Spain.

Likewise, the materials with which it is built and the provision of hot/cold air conditioning systems are in accordance with the highest performance and ecological performance.

The new ONCE user friendly kiosk which was launched on July 19 will be rolled out across the province over the coming weeks and months.

