President Biden says he will take executive actions on climate emergency

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 21:10

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock

“I will take executive actions on the climate emergency,” says a frustrated US President Joe Biden.

For some time now Biden has been pushing Congress to pass legislation that will see the US move to greener energy, however with a hung Senate and vested interests within the Democrat Party, progress has hit many stumbling blocks.

My message today is loud and clear: Since Congress is not acting on the climate emergency, I will. And in the coming weeks my Administration will begin to announce executive actions to combat this emergency. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2022

With the world recording extreme and record temperatures, and many places experiencing droughts environmentalists have called for urgent action. The US has, however, lagged behind its main trading partners with the Republican Party consistently blocking attempts to implement greener policies at the national level.

State wise many Republican-led governments have moved to strip out more environmentally friendly policies, stating that these would cause hardship and unemployment.

Like the gun lobby, the oil business in the US remains well connected and quick to fund politicians who are in favour of policies that they see as more favourable.

The rest of the world would like to see the US implement greener energy policies with the country responsible for a significant proportion of greenhouse gases. Attempts in the past by politicians like Al Gore have failed to gain traction in a country more concerned with money than the environment.

Folks – when I think about climate change, I think jobs. Jobs building wind turbines up the coast. Jobs manufacturing the monopiles that anchor offshore wind farms to the sea floor. Good-paying, union jobs that are here to stay. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2022

The announcement by President Biden that he will take executive actions on the climate emergency has been widely welcomed by environmentalists, but it remains to be seen what these actions will be and whether they will be able to withstand the court challenges that will follow.

