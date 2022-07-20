By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 13:15

President Putin agrees to become head of Russia's Children and Youth Movement Credit:Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has reportedly accepted an offer to become head of the supervisory board of the Russian Children and Youth Movement, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

President Vladimir Putin agreed to become head of Russia’s Children and Youth Movement after a 13-year-old St. Petersburg schoolgirl named Anastasia Glazkrytskaya made the suggestion in a video chat, as reported by TASS.

Putin reportedly replied: “I agree, Nastya! With a pitch like that, it’s impossible to refuse!”

The President noted that children may know less than adults yet, “but they feel sharper, they are more sincere,” so children’s communication with adults is useful for both.”

“Therefore, I accept your offer with pleasure. I hope that our communication with the new movement will benefit me and my colleagues, who will be involved in the activities of the movement one way or another, and all its members”, the Russian President said.

Putin had previously signed a law “On the Russian Movement of Children and Youth” that aimed to promote government policy in the interests of children and youth, participate in children’s upbringing, career guidance and leisure time of children.

In addition it aims to create opportunities for their all-round development and self-realisation, and to prepare children and youth for a fulfilled life in society.

Children aged 6 and above are allowed to take part in the movement, that will “build a continuous trajectory of their development based on the values of Russian society.”

The news follows President Vladimir Putin firing Russia’s representative to European Court of Human Rights, as reported on Monday, July 18.

