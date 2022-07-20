Quidditch league makes a break from J.K. Rowling in rebrand

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 23:55

The Quidditch League is making a break from its inventor author J.K. Rowling over her views on transgender issues.

The League announced today Wednesday, July 20 that it would be rebranding calling itself Quadball in the future.

The fictional game has become a popular mixed-gender sport across the world having been reworked to fit in with players’ limited abilities to fly on high-powered broomsticks as portrayed in the Harry Potter series.

At the heart of the issue is Rowling’s well-publicised anti-trans views which the International Quidditch Association (IQA) said did not fit with the sport and those who play it.

Chris Lau, chair of the IQA board of trustees, in a statement: “This is an important moment in our sport’s history.

“We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities Quadball will bring.”

Rowling has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions with LGBTQ advocacy groups. They and many of the actors in the Harry Potter series have criticised the writer for her views.

But the views of Rowling are not the only reason for the change, the name Quidditch was trademarked by Warner Bros. That limits the game’s ability to manage the sport and to grow participation.

Rowling, 56, says she supports Trans rights and has donated to LGBTQ charities, but “erasing” the concept of biological sex is not something she believes in or can support.

Rowling has tweeted: “Like many women on the left, I despair that so many self-proclaimed liberals turn a blind eye to the naked misogyny of the gender identity movement and the threat it poses to the rights of women and girls.

“I believe women are susceptible to certain harms and have specific needs and that feminism is necessary to secure and protect our rights.”

All the lead characters from the Harry Potter films have distanced themselves from Rowling’s comments, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

With more than 600 teams in over 40 countries, the name change follows a ballot among those who play the game, with the new name referring to the number of balls and position used in the game.

Quidditch UK says on its website: “Quidditch is unique as the only full-contact, mixed-gender sport in the world, especially to those who identify with the trans or non-binary communities.

“We celebrate that inclusion of those from the LGBTQ+ communities, and greatly encourage anyone from any background to take part in our sport.”

Changing the name of the Quidditch league in a break from J.K. Rowling and her views is a big step, which officials hope will allow them to grow and develop the game freely.

