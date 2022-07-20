By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 7:19

Russia using nuclear threat to disrupt Ukraine's attacks and annex occupied territories Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

The US-based Institute for War Studies (ISW) has claimed that Russia is using a nuclear threat in a bid to annex Ukraine’s occupied territories.

By the use of a nuclear threat, Russia is planning the annexation of Ukraine’s occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizka, Donetsk and Luhansk regions for November 11, 2022, as reported by TSN.

Regional elections will be held in 27 Russian regions on that day. Despite this, the ISW believe it is unlikely Russian forces manage to occupy the Donetsk region in this timeframe.

“After the annexation of the occupied territories, Putin can directly or indirectly declare that the Russian doctrine, which allows the use of nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, applies to the newly annexed territories,” stated the ISW.

They added:

“Putin may believe that the threat of nuclear weapons or their use is renewing Russia’s retreat. In such a case, Ukraine and its Western partners are shortening the timeframe for a counterattack before the Kremlin annexes the occupied territory.”

Russian opposition politician Mikhail Kasyanov stated he believed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin planned to quickly carry out his “special operation” in Ukraine and replace its leadership, an operation which has lasted much longer than anticipated.

The news comes just hours after the Russian Republic of Tatarstan launched a website calling for a referendum on its independence, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

