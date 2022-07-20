By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 12:50

Russian forces launch Sputnik covid vaccine campaign in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Telegram @andriyshTime

Russian forces in occupied Mariupol, Ukraine have reportedly begun a Sputnik covid vaccine campaign, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

The Russian forces’ latest Sputnik covid vaccine campaign in Mariupol, Ukraine, was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor, on his official Telegram channel:

“The occupants started a campaign against COVID-19 with their Sputnik. For the time being, the vaccination is compulsory for workers who go to work for the occupation administration.”

“And that is the most surprising thing, because the leadership of the occupation authorities and the first collaborators were the leaders of the anti-vaccination movement. ”

“What do we expect at the anti-war march in Mariupol? Will they come from where you didn’t expect them to come?,” concluded the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Russian centre which developed the jab confirmed the efficacy of the vaccine last year, stating that a study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia “showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine worked very well against new coronavirus mutations.”

The news of the Russian forces’ latest Sputnik covid vaccine campaign in Mariupol, Ukraine, comes just after at least six deaths reported from poisoning by an unknown substance over two days in Russia, with a further two being admitted to intensive care, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

