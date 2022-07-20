By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 9:51

Russia's Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov mocks transgender NATO members Credit: @VladSemivolos

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov openly mocked NATO’s transgender members in a Telegram post.

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s republic of Chechnya mocked NATO’s transgender members, Admiral Rachel Levin and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Nuclear Energy Sam Brinton.

“There will never be such a thing in Russia,” said Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posting two pictures of the transgender NATO members on his Telegram channel.

He added that these are the values the West is trying to promote in Russia.

“Give us a normal enemy, a manly one, so that we can tell our grandchildren how terrible and dangerous he was. And what’s that? Who’s that? How can we tell our grandchildren about them?” stated Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on NATO’s transgender members.

“We want children to have a father and a mother, so that their psyche is not traumatized from an early age, but healthy, strong and balanced. And it will be. We have crossed the Rubicon,” Kadyrov said, “and will stand against abomination and satanism to the bitter end.

Kadyrov also expressed gratitude to the Russia’s leadership for its “rigorous foreign and domestic policy to prevent the degradation of society”, and for the protection of natural, healthy and clear human values.

The news of Russia’s Chechen leader mocking NATO’s transgender members follows Russian Republic of Tatarstan launching a website calling for a referendum on its independence, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

