‘One in 5,000 affected by severe adverse reaction to Covid vaccination’ in Germany

ACCORDING to the German Ministry of Health on Wednesday, July 20, “o ne in 5000 people is affected by a severe adverse reaction after a Covid vaccination.”

The reason for the announcement from Germay’s Health Ministry was due to the formation of a new Covid adverse reaction registry.”

A tweet from the German health department read: “One in 5000 people is affected by a serious side effect after a COVID-19 vaccination. If you suspect side effects , get medical attention and report your symptoms to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedical Drugs.”

Eine von 5000 Personen ist von einer schweren Nebenwirkung nach einer COVID19-#Impfung betroffen. Sollten Sie den Verdacht auf #Nebenwirkungen haben, holen Sie sich ärztliche Hilfe und melden Sie Ihre Symptome ans @PEI_Germany. https://t.co/ajsedbBO7o pic.twitter.com/Z6jGxRfTW3 — Bundesgesundheitsministerium (@BMG_Bund) July 20, 2022

The website reads: “Would you like to report an adverse reaction related to a COVID-19 vaccine?

“Please fill out the registration form and send it off.”

It added: “You will receive a processing number at the end. This does not serve to establish personal contact, because individual advice should always be provided by the vaccinating doctor.

“The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut needs your report to monitor vaccine safety in order to be able to identify previously unknown risks after vaccination.”

According to Reuters, as of Friday, July 15, at least 183,281,410 doses of COVID vaccines had been administered in Germany so far.

“Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 110.2 per cent of the country’s population,” the news outlet said.

On June 3, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedical Drugs, said that “Researchers from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut ( PEI ) and the Main-Kinzig-Kliniken have examined the antibody response after COVID-19 mRNA (Comirnaty) vaccinations against different SARS -CoV-2 virus variants over time.

“After double vaccination against COVID-19, the antibody levels are low compared to the omicron variant currently dominant in Germany. mRNA boosters significantly increase antibody levels against omicron.”

On Thursday, May 19, a German Supreme Court ruled that compulsory Covid vaccine in the health care sector was ‘constitutionally justified’.

The decision to make the Covid vaccine compulsory for “certain healthcare and nursing institutions and companies” is because the ‘right to physical integrity is less important than the protection of vulnerable persons’.

“With a decision published today, the First Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court rejected a constitutional complaint directed against Section 20a, Section 22a and Section 73 (1a) Nos. 7e to 7h of the Act on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases in Humans (Infection Protection Act – IfSG).”

“This regulates the obligation related to certain healthcare and nursing institutions and companies to provide evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 disease or a medical contraindication for vaccination (so-called “facility and company-related obligation to provide evidence”),” it read at the time.

It added: “The contested provisions do not infringe the complainants’ rights, in particular under Article 2.2 sentence 1 of the Basic Law and Article 12.1 of the Basic Law. Insofar as the regulations interfere with the fundamental rights mentioned, these interferences are constitutionally justified.

“Within the scope of the assessment to which it is entitled, the legislature has found an appropriate balance between the protection of vulnerable people from infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is pursued with the obligation to provide proof, and the violations of fundamental rights.

“Despite the high intensity of the intervention, the constitutionally protected interests of the complainants working in the health and care sector must ultimately take a back seat.”

Prior to that decision, the German parliament rejected plans to make Covid vaccines mandatory for over-60s on Thursday, April 7.

