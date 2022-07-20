By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 10:12
Six deaths reported following mysterious poisoning incidents in Russia Credit: Tinnakorn jorruang/Shutterstock.com
The mysterious poisoning incidents in Russia that have resulted in six deaths so far, were first noted, when on the afternoon of July 18, the bodies of three young people were found in a car parked outside a house in Sochi, as reported by Baza.
There was also a bag of white pills and two blisters of other blue pills in the car. According to the preliminary forensic report, the victims died as a result of “toxic effects of an unknown substance”.
Another very similar case was reported a day later, on July 19, but in Podolsk. There, in the late evening the bodies of three young men aged 18 to 20 were found in a flat.
Just as seen in the first incident, experts came to the conclusion that the boys had died of substance poisoning.
According to the preliminary investigation, one current hypothesis is that the victims had taken drugs.
In addition, a young man and a 15-year-old girl have reportedly been hospitalised, after being at the same flat in Podolsk.
Doctors are attempting to stabilise the patients. Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case of causing death by negligence.
