By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 11:05

Spain's Madrid causes outrage for charging Uber 50% cheaper parking than residents Credit: Lutsenko_Oleksandr/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s Madrid City Council has charged Uber 50 per cent less for parking spaces than its own residents, causing nation wide outrage.

Spain’s capital city of Madrid, has charged Uber 50 per cent less parking fees than its own residents for 308 spaces located in the San Epifanio public car park, as reported by Diario.es

The car park, located next to Manzanares river, has two underground floors that will now reportedly house the largest fleet of Uber cars in the south of Madrid, owned by the company Moove Cars.

The Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid, (EMT), the company charged with the planning of public urban transport in the city in Madrid, directly managed the arrival of the Uber cars.

The cars had previously been parked at a car park on Avenida de Portugal, where neighbours had complained due to the company handing out keys to its multiple workers and treating the car park like their own private facility.

Moove Cars has stuck posters all over its new premises, much to the annoyance of local residents.

The EMT explained that Moove Cars has rented 308 parking spaces out of the 501 available on the two floors of San Epifanio.

For the spaces it will pay €150,000 euros per year to the public company, which is equivalent to €40.58 euros per parking space. The contract is set to last two years, with the possibility for extension.

Madrid residents on the other hand, are expected to pay €100 to €80 a month for a parking space, depending on if they sign for one year’s rent or five.

The news has caused many to take to Twitter to express their outrage:

‼️Governing for the residents of Madrid.

Uber model of municipal government. What’s next, an uberised mobile app for #Madrid360 mobility?

What @bcarabanteis at the service of #Uber is already more than proven. Will it continue to move forward?

‼️Gobernando para los vecinos de Madrid. Modelo #Uber de gobierno municipal. ¿Qué será lo próximo? ¿Una aplicación móvil uberizada para la movilidad de #Madrid360?

Que @bcarabante está al servicio de #Uber está ya más que demostrado. ¿Seguirá avanzando?https://t.co/ctTIX2J4Gf — Plataforma Sindical EMT (@PSindicalEMT) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @PSindicalEMT

“Will you continue to vote for the right, or next time will you vote for the one who really defends your interests?👇👇Madrid City Council rents 308 parking spaces in a municipal car park to Uber for half as much as to residents”

¿Seguirás votando a la derecha, o la próxima vez lo harás a quien realmente defiende tus intereses?

👇👇

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alquila a Uber 308 plazas de un parking municipal por la mitad que a los residentes https://t.co/2cslgu8Ej3 vía @_somosmadrid — José L./❤ (@jlseto) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @jlseto

“🙄 Madrid City Council rents to Uber 308 spaces in a municipal car park for half as much as to residents, 40 euros to Uber 80-100 to residents.Vote madrileños, vote Ayuso, to enrich big business and the rich.”

🙄

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alquila a Uber 308 plazas de un parking municipal por la mitad que a los residentes, 40 euros a Uber 80-100 a residentes. Votad madrileños, votad a Ayuso, para enriquecer a grandes empresas y ricos 🤪 https://t.co/FLBYeAtS5w vía @_somosmadrid — YOLANDA 🇪🇦 🇪🇺 🌼🌻🌺🌸☘️🌾 (@MMYOLANDA67) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MMYOLANDA67

‘Madrid City Council rents 308 parking spaces in a municipal car park to Uber for half the price of residents’ parking spaces’

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alquila a Uber 308 plazas de un parking municipal por la mitad que a los residentes https://t.co/BnwFwfuyLr vía @_somosmadrid — Luis Rojo 🇪🇭🇵🇸❤️💛💜 (@ljcarolv) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ljcarolv

“Madrid City Council rents 308 parking spaces in a municipal car park to Uber for half the price of residents.No joke, it’s Almeida the infamous.”

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alquila a Uber 308 plazas de un parking municipal por la mitad que a los residentes. No es broma, es Almeida el infame. https://t.co/fl2qjxSHvU — Alberto Comeche (@comechenator) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @comechenator

“Madrid City Council rents 308 parking spaces in a municipal car park to Uber for half the price of residents’ parking spaces. Public-private partnership they call it”

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid alquila a Uber 308 plazas de un parking municipal por la mitad que a los residentes

Colaboración público privada le llaman

🫰🤑 #PPCorrupcion https://t.co/AZ9QRkca10 vía @_somosmadrid — Taxista de Barcelona #TaxiEnLucha (@dammkring) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @dammkring

The news follows reports of Madrid’s Puro Reggaeton festival being cancelled at short notice, causing mass outrage on social networks.

