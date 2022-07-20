Taxing tourism is “a very serious mistake” says Spanish politician

Feijoo has said that he will expose the tourism policies of the PP against the tourist tax and “the botched job of the Institute of Migration and Social Services (IMERSO),” according to Europa Press on Wednesday, July 20.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo is the president of the Spanish People’s Party (Partido Popular PP).

The president of Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazon, insists that taxing tourism is “a very serious mistake”.

Mazon has asked Francesc Colomer, the Regional Secretary of Tourism of the Generalitat Valenciana in Spain, “not to resign and continue fighting.”

Benidorm reacted with rage last month when discussions began regarding a potential new tourist tax. The tax would see holidaymakers pay about €14 per trip to the Spanish resort.

The proposed tax would see tourists charged about €14 (£12) to travel to the area’s resorts, including Benidorm.

Hoteliers have said they are unanimous in their opposition to the tax and are demanding it is withdrawn.

They said the new nightly charge is a “punishment” as well as being “irresponsible” and “reckless”.

HOSBEC, the Hoteliers Association in Benidorm and Costa Blanca, has forecast difficult times ahead in Benidorm due to rising costs for energy, food and staff.

Federico Fuster, vice president of HOSBEC, said: “For this reason, we strongly request the withdrawal of the bill that intends to implement the tourist tax in the Valencian community.”

Currently, the proposed tax would be introduced on a voluntary basis and local areas could choose to reject it.

