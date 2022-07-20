Teulada festivities of ‘Sants de la Pedra’ 2022

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 19:08

Teulada has announced its calendar festivities of ‘Sants de la Pedra’ 2022.

A press release dated July 19 says that this year’s event will take place in the Raval neighbourhood, from July 28 to August 3.

Musical performances, popular dinners, religious events and the traditional ‘Gran Dansà del Raval’ are just some of the events organised by the 2022 Fiestas Committee to commemorate the popular festival in honour of Saints Abdon and Senén, known as “Sants de la Pedra“.

Rosana Caselles, Teulada Town Councillor for Fiestas, praised “the work that groups of friends and family members do every year, putting all their enthusiasm into making sure that residents and visitors to the town enjoy this festivity, especially the residents of the Raval neighbourhood.”

The programme is as follows:

THURSDAY 28TH JULY

20:00h. Entrance of the ‘murta’ by the Sants de la Pedra 2022 Festival Committee.

23:00h. Street decoration, distribution of coca maria and mistela to all those attending. Courtesy of the Bodega Cooperativa San Vicente Ferrer de Teulada.

FRIDAY 29TH JULY – “EVE DAY”.

20:00h. Ascent of Saints Abdó and Senén, enlivened by the Colla El Falçó.

21:30h. Popular supper of “sobaquillo”.

23:00h. Party guaranteed with a performance by Rull de Pedreguer.

SATURDAY 30TH JULY – “DAY OF THE SAINTS OF THE STONE”.

19:00h. Solemn mass in honour of our saints Abdo and Senén. At the end of the mass there will be the ‘Gran Dansà del Raval’, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, by the Grupo de Danzas Font Santa de Teulada. Afterwards, the bouquets will be handed out to next year’s festeros, followed by the popular dinner.

00:30h. Performance by the Dr. Jekyll orchestra.

SUNDAY 31 JULY

12:00h. Vermouth tasting courtesy of the Bodega Cooperativa San Vicente Ferrer de Teulada. Afterwards, meat will be handed out to those registered for the paella competition, as well as beer courtesy of Sevisal and Bodegas Blasco.

Registrations for the paella competition will be accepted until Friday evening. The place of registration will be the Casal fiestero.

14:00h. Paella Competition. Singing and dancing with the charanga “Alaburié 2.0”.

20:00h. Children’s Theatre (music and theatre campaign by the Alicante Provincial Council).

22:00h. Popular “sobaquillo” dinner.

MONDAY 1ST, TUESDAY 2ND AND WEDNESDAY 3RD AUGUST – “BOUS AL CARRER”.

From 19:00h to 22:00h. The release of heifers by the ‘Coves’ bull-breeders and then everyone in the street for dinner.

According to the Teulada council, all are welcome to attend the festivities of ‘Sants de la Pedra’ 2022.

