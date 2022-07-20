Teulada Moraira is researching tourist trends and demand

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 18:57

Teulada - Image Teulada Moraira Lions

The Teulada Moraira Town Council is researching tourist trends and the demand for tourism in the town, as it looks to adapt its strategy and approach.

Teulada Moraira’s tourism department is undertaking research to better understand the impact of their current approach and to look at how best to position the town’s tourism offer going forward.

The research will not only involve a review of what other towns are doing as well as available research on tourism in Spain and in the Costa Blanca North.

Personal surveys will also be carried four languages in and around the town, with visitors being afforded the opportunity to provide feedback on their reasons for visiting, what they enjoyed, what they would like to see etc.

The ultimate aim is to assess issues such as the degree of loyalty, means of transport used, level of satisfaction and assessment of the current tourist offer, frequency of visit and degree of seasonality, length of stay, tourist spending, and obtaining a map of the positioning of our destination in relation to others, motivations, sources and means of communication used, etc.

Once the information is in, it will be used to develop a sustainable and intelligent tourism plan that facilitates visitor interaction and integration with the environment and increase the quality of their experience in the destination, as well as improving the quality of life of the resident in our municipality.

To do this, the situation of the destination must be analysed taking into account different areas: governance, innovation, sustainability, accessibility, online marketing, connectivity, intelligence and information. These last two areas, information and intelligence, are based on information systems adapted to the new demand profiles and efficient information management.

According to the Councillor for Tourism, Alejandro Llobell, researching tourist trends and demand in Teulada Moraira will be used to plan, establish new objectives and develop useful lines of action for the promotion, communication and management of tourism in Teulada Moraira.

