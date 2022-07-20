The diving paradise on the Costa Blanca is smallest inhabited island in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 20 July 2022 • 14:19
Tabarca, off the coast of Alicante, is declared an Historic-Artistic Site. Image: Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock.com
8 km from the port of Santa Pola is one of the most popular tourist spots on the coast of Alicante according to El Mundo on Wednesday, July 20.
Tabarca, a rocky and flat islet inhabited by about 50 inhabitants, is full of tourists in summer attracted by its history, its artistic and cultural heritage and its turquoise and transparent waters full of protected flora and fauna.
It is the smallest inhabited island in Spain and its 1,800 m long and 400 m wide make it possible to travel on foot to discover all its charms.
Walls, fortifications, an 18th-century church, coves with clear waters, sandy beaches and a charming old town full of restaurants and bars where you can try the local cuisine are the main attractions of this unique place worth visiting.
The closest point to Tabarca is Santa Pola, from where boats leave that in just 25 minutes reach the island (price: 10 euros round trip.
You can also access it from Alicante and Benidorm.
Centuries ago the island on which evidence has been found was populated in Roman times.
Tabarca was a refuge for Muslim pirates who came from North Africa to attack Christian ships and even raid the Alicante coast.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.