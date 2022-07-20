The diving paradise on the Costa Blanca is smallest inhabited island in Spain

8 km from the port of Santa Pola is one of the most popular tourist spots on the coast of Alicante according to El Mundo on Wednesday, July 20.

Tabarca, a rocky and flat islet inhabited by about 50 inhabitants, is full of tourists in summer attracted by its history, its artistic and cultural heritage and its turquoise and transparent waters full of protected flora and fauna.

It is the smallest inhabited island in Spain and its 1,800 m long and 400 m wide make it possible to travel on foot to discover all its charms.

Walls, fortifications, an 18th-century church, coves with clear waters, sandy beaches and a charming old town full of restaurants and bars where you can try the local cuisine are the main attractions of this unique place worth visiting.

The closest point to Tabarca is Santa Pola, from where boats leave that in just 25 minutes reach the island (price: 10 euros round trip.

You can also access it from Alicante and Benidorm.

Centuries ago the island on which evidence has been found was populated in Roman times.

Tabarca was a refuge for Muslim pirates who came from North Africa to attack Christian ships and even raid the Alicante coast.