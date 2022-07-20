BREAKING NEWS: Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom begins construction of Egypt's first nuclear plant Close
By Anna Ellis • 20 July 2022 • 16:19

Toddler gets stuck inside a vehicle in Costa Blanca's Gandia. Image: Gandia Local Police/Twitter

A youngster was left trapped inside the vehicle after the driver left the keys inside and shut the door which automatically locked the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the morning of Wednesday, July 20.

The Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Valencia were involved and managed to free the youngster without any injuries to the child.

The Local Police of Gandia reported the incident on their Twitter page in a post that read: “Youngster trapped inside a vehicle after driver forgot the keys.”

“Intervention is required to get the child out safely.”

“Remember that some cars close automatically. Don’t leave the little ones and the keys inside!”

Followers were quick to respond and praise the Police of Gandia.

One post read “Thanks for the info!”

In cases like these, it is better to have a spare key in your pocket, especially when you have children.”

“Common sense! Greetings!”

