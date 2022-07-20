By Anna Ellis • 20 July 2022 • 16:19
Toddler gets stuck inside a vehicle in Costa Blanca's Gandia. Image: Gandia Local Police/Twitter
Emergency services were called to the incident on the morning of Wednesday, July 20.
The Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Valencia were involved and managed to free the youngster without any injuries to the child.
The Local Police of Gandia reported the incident on their Twitter page in a post that read: “Youngster trapped inside a vehicle after driver forgot the keys.”
“Intervention is required to get the child out safely.”
“Remember that some cars close automatically. Don’t leave the little ones and the keys inside!”
👦+🔑+🚘=🚒 Menor atrapat en interior de vehicle per oblit de claus. Cal intervenció de @BombersValencia per extracció amb seguretat. Recordeu que alguns turismes es tanquen automàticament. No deixeu els menuts i les claus dins! #LaGandiaqueVolem #previndreajudarprotegir pic.twitter.com/TnPFZknWXp
— Policia Local Gandia (@PLGandia) July 20, 2022
👦+🔑+🚘=🚒 Menor atrapat en interior de vehicle per oblit de claus. Cal intervenció de @BombersValencia per extracció amb seguretat. Recordeu que alguns turismes es tanquen automàticament. No deixeu els menuts i les claus dins! #LaGandiaqueVolem #previndreajudarprotegir pic.twitter.com/TnPFZknWXp
— Policia Local Gandia (@PLGandia) July 20, 2022
Followers were quick to respond and praise the Police of Gandia.
One post read “Thanks for the info!”
In cases like these, it is better to have a spare key in your pocket, especially when you have children.”
“Common sense! Greetings!”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.