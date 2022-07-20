Toddler gets stuck inside a vehicle in Costa Blanca’s Gandia

Emergency services were called to the incident on the morning of Wednesday, July 20.

The Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Valencia were involved and managed to free the youngster without any injuries to the child.

The Local Police of Gandia reported the incident on their Twitter page in a post that read: “Youngster trapped inside a vehicle after driver forgot the keys.”

“Intervention is required to get the child out safely.”

“Remember that some cars close automatically. Don’t leave the little ones and the keys inside!”

👦+🔑+🚘=🚒 Menor atrapat en interior de vehicle per oblit de claus. Cal intervenció de @BombersValencia per extracció amb seguretat. Recordeu que alguns turismes es tanquen automàticament. No deixeu els menuts i les claus dins!

Followers were quick to respond and praise the Police of Gandia.

One post read “Thanks for the info!”

In cases like these, it is better to have a spare key in your pocket, especially when you have children.”

“Common sense! Greetings!”