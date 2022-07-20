Tragedy as 43-year-old basketball coach dies suddenly and unexpectedly

Cougar Nation Basketball Club in Texas, USA, announced the sad news on Tuesday, July 19, in a Twitter post that read: “Cougar Nation Lost a Former Alumni & Coach Unexpectedly Yesterday. Jimmy or Coach K will be forever in our memories.”

“Jimmy Was Definitely One of a Kind.”

“Please Keep the Entire Keresztury Family in Your Thoughts & Prayers During This Difficult Time.”

Cougar Nation Lost a Former Alumni & Coach Unexpectedly Yesterday. Jimmy or Coack K will be forever in our memories. Jimmy Was Definitely One of a Kind. Please Keep the Entire Keresztury Family in Your Thoughts & Prayers During This Difficult Time. ❤️🐾🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ur9gpKdQhu — CHS Athletic Booster Club (@CanyonHS_ABC) July 19, 2022

Other basketballs were quick to send their condolences. TABC Hoops posted: “On behalf of TABC our deepest condolences are sent to the family of Coach Jimmy Keresztury. Prayers for the New Braunfels community as well.”

Athletic Director of New Braunfels High School where Cougar Nation Basketball club is based, Jim Streety, said: “Jimmy was just an unbelievable man with an infectious personality, and we were so glad to have him coaching our girl’s basketball team and the girls just took to him immediately.”

“Before taking the position as the Lady Unicorn’s basketball coach two years ago, Keresztury spent time coaching at Canyon High School, where he and his family had attended high school.”

“He’s made a huge difference,” Jim Streety said. “We were very pleased with what he was doing with our girl’s basketball program, and so were the girls and their parents had a lot of positive feedback from the impact that he had on our girl’s basketball program.”