Tributes pour in following sudden death of American NFL receiver Charles Johnson

By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 8:18

Tributes pour in following death of American NFL receiver Charles Johnson Credit: Twitter @realjohnwalker

Former American NFL receiver Charles Johnson has reportedly died, aged 50, in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on Tuesday, July 19.

The reason for the death of American NFL receiver Charles Johnson is currently unknown.

Johnson played with the NFL for nine seasons in four different teams, after being drafted 17th overall out of Colorado in 1994 by the Steelers. He went on to win a Super Bowl ring, while playing with the Patriots in 2001, as reported by NBC.

He spent five seasons playing with the Steelers, two with the Eagles, and would go on to play with the Bills, eventually retiring in 2002.

At the time of his death, Charles Johnson was reportedly working as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School.

Tributes for the former NFL receiver have since flooded Twitter:

“Charles Johnson’s 1st Touchdown with the #Eagles in 1999. Caught it from Doug Pederson to beat the Cowboys. RIP Charles”

“Charles Johnson Wide Receiver Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2000)”

Charles Johnson’s 1st Touchdown with the #Eagles in 1999. Caught it from Doug Pederson to beat the Cowboys. RIP Charles https://t.co/r3wrOhO78V — Ryan Scheidt (@RyanScheidt13) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @philly_athletes @RyanScheidt13

“Former Steelers first-round draft pick Charles Johnson dead at 50.”

“What a shame RIP”

What a shame RIP — Michael C 🇺🇸 (@PGHSportsGuru) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @PGHSportsGuru @dlolley_pgh

“Gutted to hear of former Eagles WR Charles Johnson’s death.”

“C.J. played nine NFL seasons and spent 1999 & 2000 with the Eagles. Great guy, tremendous personality, had been working as an assistant AD at a high school in North Carolina.He was only 50.”

“Sad to hear…so young”

Sad to hear…so young — Brian Brewer (@bbrewerstandup) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RoobNBCS @bbrewerstandup

“Rest In Peace, Charles Johnson 🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Rest In Peace, Charles Johnson 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DeiZBVgVR3 — john walker iv (@realjohnwalker) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @realjohnwalker

“RIP Charles Johnson”

“Damn. That stings”

Damn. That stings — Jayson Lillie (@Jay_Lil75) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Jay_Lil75 @DonChed54

“CU Buffs great Charles Johnson has reportedly passed away at the age of 50. Johnson had two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons at Colorado before being drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994.”

“Former first-round draft pick Charles Johnson dies at 50”

CU Buffs great Charles Johnson has reportedly passed away at the age of 50. Johnson had two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons at Colorado before being drafted 17th overall by the Steelers in 1994. https://t.co/YkDta9sYRW — Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Jack_Carlough @ProFootballTalk

“R.I.P. former Steelers WR Charles Johnson. 😢”

R.I.P. former Steelers WR Charles Johnson. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ozvU4ycFBz — Aaron Smith (@Aaron_Smith_26) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Aaron_Smith_26

The news follows reports of Texas Rangers radio engineer, Ted Nichols-Payne, dying suddenly after collapsing in the parking lot of Globe Life Field on Sunday July 10.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.