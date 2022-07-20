UK Home Secretary announces plans for contactless digital border

The Home Office is set to begin testing technologies that would allow some passengers to enter the UK and undergo automated border screening without going through an eGate or speaking to a Border Force officer, helping to speed up legitimate journeys to the UK, the UK government confirmed on Wednesday, July 20.

The passengers would instead undergo pre-screening and be identified at the border using the latest technology, ensuring the security of the border and the UK public.

The Home Office aims to begin pilot testing in 2024.

The announcement forms part of the publication of the New Plan for Immigration: Migration and Border Control Strategy statement, in which the Home Secretary also announced plans to pilot extending the minimum age of eGates from 12 to 10 years old.

The move would reduce journey times for British families.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “As Home Secretary, I have been focused on taking back control of our immigration system through my New Plan for Immigration.”

“This includes ensuring we have a border that is fit for the 21st century which allows travellers to get a visa and pass through the border easily while maintaining national security.”

“I am also committed to ensuring our fantastic Border Force are given access to the most up-to-date automation technologies so they can use their specialised skills on protecting our border from those who seek to harm the UK.”

