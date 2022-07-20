US Navy destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) conducts Taiwan Strait transit

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 July 2022 • 12:10

US Navy destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) conducted a Taiwan Strait transit. Image: meunierd/Shutterstock.com

LATE on Tuesday, July 19, it was revealed that the US Navy destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) had conducted a Taiwan Strait transit.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on July 19 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” the 7th Fleet Public Affairs said.

According to the 7th Fleet, “the ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”

“Just went through the Taiwan Strait again after doing it a few days ago….wonder if China’s feelings are hurt again?” one person wrote.

Just went through the Taiwan Strait again after doing it a few days ago….wonder if China's feelings are hurt again? https://t.co/RJHMyLMBSE — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) July 20, 2022

Another person said: “Taiwanese welcomes you. God speed!”

Taiwanese welcomes you. God speed ! — Chihhaoyeh (@Chihhaoyeh1) July 20, 2022

The news of the US destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit comes after the US State Department approved the potential sale of $108 million (€106.3m) worth of military and technical assistance to Taiwan.

Although America has no official relationship with Taipei, Washington is required by US law to help defend the democratically governed island. The Joe Biden administration has assured that the US it will do everything it can to protect Taiwan from the constant threat posed by China.

