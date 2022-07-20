By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 15:51
WATCH: 125 firefighters called to 17th floor flat fire in London's North Woolwich
Credit: Twitter @LondonFire
According to the London Fire Brigade, the flat fire in North Woolwich is on the 17th floor, with the building completely alight.
Firefighters are also reportedly tackling a fire involving “around one hectare of grass opposite the block at the junction between Manwood Street and Silverland Street.”
More than 105 calls have been made to the Brigade.
They were first called at 12.49.pm with fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations rushing to the scene.
The cause of the fire is now known at this time.
Video footage of the flat fire was shared on Twitter:
Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a building in #Woolwich. Crews are also dealing with a fire involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block https://t.co/JgvxRTlFxe © @Mr_Stevo87 pic.twitter.com/ZGGQpfkiKJ
— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 20, 2022
Two further users commented on the fire stating:
“The closest fire station to this tower block was Silvertown, about 2 minutes away. @BorisJohnson closed it down when he was London mayor. #ToriesOutNow #BuildingSafetyCrisis”
To which the other replied:
“To keep the closed fire stations open it would have cost Londoners 12p a week.”
To keep the closed fire stations open it would have cost Londoners 12p a week
— DemolitionWatchLdn💙 (@DemolitionsLdn) July 20, 2022
Credit: Twitter @philip_chapman1 @DemolitionsLdn
The news of the flat fire in North Woolwich comes after the London Fire Brigade declared a major incident “in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital on Tuesday, July 19.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
