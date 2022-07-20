By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 15:51

WATCH: 125 firefighters called to 17th floor flat fire in London's North Woolwich Credit: Twitter @LondonFire

Fifteen fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Manwood Street in North Woolwich, London, on Wednesday, July 20.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the flat fire in North Woolwich is on the 17th floor, with the building completely alight.

Firefighters are also reportedly tackling a fire involving “around one hectare of grass opposite the block at the junction between Manwood Street and Silverland Street.”

More than 105 calls have been made to the Brigade.

They were first called at 12.49.pm with fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations rushing to the scene.

The cause of the fire is now known at this time.

Video footage of the flat fire was shared on Twitter:

Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a building in #Woolwich. Crews are also dealing with a fire involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block https://t.co/JgvxRTlFxe © @Mr_Stevo87 pic.twitter.com/ZGGQpfkiKJ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @LondonFire

Two further users commented on the fire stating:

“The closest fire station to this tower block was Silvertown, about 2 minutes away. @BorisJohnson closed it down when he was London mayor. #ToriesOutNow #BuildingSafetyCrisis”

To which the other replied:

“To keep the closed fire stations open it would have cost Londoners 12p a week.”

To keep the closed fire stations open it would have cost Londoners 12p a week — DemolitionWatchLdn💙 (@DemolitionsLdn) July 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @philip_chapman1 @DemolitionsLdn

The news of the flat fire in North Woolwich comes after the London Fire Brigade declared a major incident “in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital on Tuesday, July 19.

