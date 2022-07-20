By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 9:21
WATCH: Britain's Jake Wightman takes gold and becomes 1500m World Champion in Oregon Credit: Twitter @KatharineMerry
Footage of Jake Wightman taking the gold for Britain and becoming World Champion was shared on Twitter:
“Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ❤️@[email protected] @SusanWightman6”
One Twitter responded:
Another user responded: “Fantastic footage, this is what our sport needs more of! Behind the scenes, pure emotion and story telling at its absolute best. No words even needed at the end, pictures tell it all”
Wightman took the 1500m title in a incredible time of three minutes 29.23 seconds, beating Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen as well as Spain’s Mohamed Katir.
He previously won bronze during European and Commonwealth competitions, and came 10th during Tokyo’s 2021 Olympics, making this his biggest achievement in his professional career so far.
Wightman is now the first British runner to win the gold in the 1500m since 1983, when Steve Cram took first place.
Jake Wightman taking the gold for Britain and becoming World champion comes at the same time temperatures in the UK have now broken previously held highest records.
Share this story
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
