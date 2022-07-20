Watch: Spare a thought for those heroes who make the world a better place

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 22:21

Fireman - Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

Every day there are heroes that make the world a better place, against all odds they continue to deliver and to make us proud.

Today Wednesday, July 20many new examples of those everyday people who become heroes came to light in a world where war, climate change and scorching temperatures are taking their toll.

Fires in Spain

Numerous stories are coming through of heroic efforts to save people and property from the fires that have burned more than 130,000 hectares of countryside, more than double the annual average over the last ten years. But none so more than a pizza delivery man who risked his life to save five children from a house that had caught fire. He like many others has suffered personal injury to save others – a true hero!

Un repartidor de pizzas rescata a cinco niños de un incendio. Este joven se ha convertido en un héroe para su comunidad. Sin embargo, ahora encara un nuevo frente al tener que costearse las facturas por el tratamiento de sus quemaduras y los tres días de ingreso hospitalario. pic.twitter.com/kTQ9k261TZ — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) July 20, 2022

And then there are those who many of us take for granted as it is their job, like our emergency services personnel. But sometimes the job requires more of you than what is humanly possible or expected, with those fighting the fires across Spain and elsewhere in Europe doing so in very hot weather and under difficult circumstances with hot dry winds fuelling massive flames that are travelling fast.

But we should not forget them, many have had little time to sleep, to catch their breath.

Muchas gracias a todos los valientes participantes en la extinción de los incendios . Bomberos, UME, Guardias Civiles , y voluntarios. Cuidaros corazones. Vuestra vida es muy importante para nosotros 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/NxUfRMUTXI — Doria 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸👑👑 (@Doria1740) July 19, 2022

Ukraine’s unwanted

Wars always bring out many heroes, people that go above and beyond in the defence of their country and their people. Ukraine is no different with many people having rallied to the help of others, but there are those who are often forgotten but are true heroes in their own way.

Natalia Pasternak is just one such person. The retiree has taken to scouring her bombed-out neighbourhood in north-eastern Ukraine to look after the many abandoned cats that have been left homeless as refugees fled the Russian onslaught.

Every morning retiree Natalia Pasternak tours her bombed out neighborhood in north-eastern Ukraine looking and caring for cats pic.twitter.com/IItRPxLoGu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2022

Then there are those unaffected by the war but who felt the need was strong enough to go and help those that could not help themselves. There are many who have chosen to make a difference, who do not publicise what they have done, but they remain true heroes.

The guys we work with in #vinnystia asked us if we could send some pet food, British Volunteers had rescued animals from Mariupol & they had been brought to a shelter in the city. (Until last week Vinnystia provided relative safety.)This lady looks after rescued pups. pic.twitter.com/OhjlTWkf0J — Scot Baby Box Appeal (for Ukraine) (@babyboxappeal) July 17, 2022

True heroes

These are just some of the examples of the true heroes among us, people who are self-sacrificing in helping others and those unable to help themselves.

Euro Weekly News would like you to share these stories and to share with us, those untold stories of those heroes who make the world a better place.

