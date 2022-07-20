By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 7:43
WATCH: Huge fire continues to burn in Athens, Greece with 600 evacuated Credit: Twitter @owlinatree
The fire in Athens, Greece, saw houses burnt to the ground in the Pallini area, as many were evacuated.
The fire also threatened Penteli Children’s Hospital, but fortunately firefighters were able to combat the flames in the area.
The fire reportedly raged on throughout the night, with the speed of the winds, as recorded in the area, reaching maximum values of 80 km per hour, causing the fire to constantly change directions.
A fire service spokesman stated: “There was an all-night battle by all the forces of Civil Protection in extremely adverse conditions at all levels,” as reported by Kouti Pandoras.
In addition, he disclosed that 600 people were evacuated to a safe place , with five messages for evacuation sent by emergency services. Specifically at 2.am for the area of Penteli and around the 414 military hospital, at 2.50.am for the eastern areas of Gerakas, at 4.30.am for Voula Pikermiou and Panorama Pallini, at 5.20am for Pallini and Nea Pallini, and at 6.05am for Marathonos Avenue.
A change of crews is currently underway in order to renew the staffing of all agencies, with further emergency services being mobilised from throughout Greece
Video footage of the fire went viral on Twitter:
“At neighborhood now towards Geraka #Athens suburbs #Γερακα#Βριλισσια #Greece”
Credit: Twitter @tinathemelis
Credit: Twitter @savvaskarma
Credit: Twitter @owlinatree
Credit: Twitter @rapidis
Credit: Twitter @MrsUnderhill_
The news follows report of a section of Italy’s A4 motorway in Karst between Redipuglia and Lisert in the direction of Trieste has been forced to shut due to huge flames from nearby forest fires.
