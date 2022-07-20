Weather forecast for Spain on Wednesday, July 20

By Chris King • 20 July 2022 • 1:50

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 20 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows cloudy or covered skies in the Bay of Biscay with probable light rains, especially in its eastern part.

Intervals of low clouds will prevail in surrounding areas, in Galicia and in the north of the Canary Islands, where it will tend to remain slightly cloudy. Low cloudiness is also expected around the Strait.

In the afternoon, intervals of clouds will develop in the south of the Iberian system, and in the Pyrenees. The occasional shower can not be ruled out, or even storms, which will be generally weak and isolated.

In the rest of the country, it should stay slightly cloudy or even with clear skies. Calimas are probable in the Canary Islands and are also likely in the southern third of Spain.

Daytime temperatures will rise on the Atlantic coast and in the Canary Islands. They will fall on the Cantabrian coast and in the eastern third of the peninsular. This change will be more notable in Navarra, the south of the Basque Country, and surrounding areas. There will be little change in the remainder of the country compared to Tuesday, July 19.

Minimums will rise in the Canary Islands and the southwest of Spain but will drop in large areas of the centre and northern interior.

North component winds will blow in the northern third. Winds will blow from the northeast in the southern half of the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands. The Canary Islands could experience strong intervals of wind while the rest of the country will see loose variables.

