What’s a bundle of string found by Perseverance rover doing on Mars

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 23:08

String on Mars - Image NASA

What’s a bundle of string doing on Mars you might ask; a question that has also left the scientists at NASA scratching their heads.

The pictures released today Wednesday, July 20 show photos taken earlier this month of a spaghetti-like object on the surface of the red planet.

Closer observation of the object found it to be a bundle of string that scientists could be left over from Perseverance’s landing.

A spokesperson for NASA told CNN that the object was found in an area that had not been visited by Perseverance before, but that it could have been carried there by the winds that blow across the planet’s surface.

They added that the item could’ve come from the rover or its descent stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet pack used to safely lower the rover to the planet’s surface. However, no further explanation was given for what seems a usual item to have been used on the rover or in landing the craft.

The lack of a more detailed explanation about the bundle of string will set the rumour mill running, with conspiracy theorists quick to jump on images that suggest all is not what it seems.

According to NASA, Perseverance is exploring Jezero Crater an ancient delta. Scientists involved with the exploration module believe that microscopic life may exist here.

Perseverance has stumbled across items from its descent and landing before, but this is believed to be the first time that NASA has been able to categorically say where the item came from.

It has since disappeared so more photos aren’t possible, but NASA still plans to provide more information on the bundle of string found by Perseverance on Mars.

