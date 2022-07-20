Work begins on the Ifac Pavilion’s ventilation and lighting of in September.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 July 2022 • 18:19

Ifac Pavillion - Image Calpe Council

Work will begin on the ventilation and lighting in the Ifac Pavilion, Calpe, in September with the Council having awarded the contract to Solatube Levante S.L.

Awarded on July 20, the total price of €62.907,90 represents a saving of some €17,000 on the original budget of €80,000.

The work will fix the issues the pavilion and its users have had with poor ventilation and the lack of lighting to supplement the natural lighting. The air-conditioning system will be upgraded to a more efficient one and new solar powered lights will be installed that not only save electricity but which help to keep the temperature inside the pavilion down.

Forty natural light points will be installed with solar collectors with a condensation control system, high transparency prismatic diffuser coupled with white trim on the tube, installed on the roof. For the ventilation of the multi-sports court, it is planned to install a combined linear and point type static ventilation system.

Ifac is currently used for a variety of indoor activities ranging from football to basketball to rhythmic gymnastics.

The improved ventilation and lighting will not only make the venue better for these activities, it will increase its usability allowing it to be used for other events and occasions.

