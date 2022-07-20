Worker dies after falling into a grain hopper on a pig farm in Zurgena, Almeria

By Chris King • 20 July 2022 • 1:25

Image of pigs on a farm. Credit: FooTToo/Shutterstock

A worker on a pig farm in the Almeria municipality of Zurgena has died after falling into a grain hopper.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a worker died on a farm in the Almeria municipality of Zurgena on Tuesday, July 19. Their identity has not been disclosed by the authorities but the deceased reportedly somehow fell into a hopper on the pig farm.

The incident occurred at a farm located on the Camino del Taberno, in Zurgena. Guardia Civil sources confirmed that the worker had been carrying out cleaning tasks on the hopper and ended up falling into it.

After receiving a call informing the operator of the incident, the 112 coordinating centre immediately mobilised a crew from the Levante Firefighters Consortium. They were joined by patrols from the Local Police, Guardia Civil, and a 061 emergency ambulance from the Andalucian Health Service, complete with a team of medics.

The relevant judicial protocol has been initiated by the Guardia Civil to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

