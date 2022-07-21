19-year-old British tourist fighting for his life in Greece

The young tourist is expected to be transferred to Tzanio Hospital in Piraeus, Greece, according to Enikos on Thursday, July 21.

The 19-year-old was attacked by two of his companions after disembarking from a part boat on Wednesday, July 20. For reasons yet unknown an argument escalated and ended with the victim being pushed to the floor causing serious head injuries.

The two people allegedly involved in the incident were immediately arrested by officers of the Coast Guard and are currently being held in the Port Authority’s detention facilities.

According to information, the fight started after those involved disembarked from the boat and before they boarded the bus, which was going to pick them up after the party.