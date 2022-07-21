By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 July 2022 • 9:31

A guide to the types of visas in Spain. Image - MA8/shutterstock

Are you thinking of moving to sunny Spain but you’re confused about the type of visa you will need? Following Brexit, moving to Spain has been made increasingly difficult for British citizens, with many people being confused about the right type of documents they will need and which visa to apply for. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the different types of visas you can apply for and the requirements for each.

Applying for a visa can be a stressful and time-consuming task, particularly after the Withdrawal Agreement, with so many documents to prepare, lots of appointments and various requirements. Third-country nationals, which British citizens now are, require a national visa when they are going to stay in Spain for more than 90 days (in any 180-day period) for the purposes of work, study or establishing their residence.

There are various types of Spanish visas based on the reason for visiting, nationality, and length of visit. Many nationalities can currently enter without a visa for periods of up to 90 days including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, and Japan. Here, we take a look at each type of visa and their eligibility.

Business Visa

A Schengen Business Visa is a special type of visa for travelling to the Schengen Area for business reasons. Much like the tourist visa, it allows visitors to spend up to 90 days (of any 180-day period) in the Schengen Zone. Applicants will need to go to an embassy or consulate of the country where they wish to conduct business to apply for the business visa.

Every business person from a country which does not have a visa facilitation agreement with the EU needs a Business Visa for the Schengen Area to conduct business in the zone. This includes meeting clients and attending business fairs, for example.

Spain Work Visa

All qualifying people who wish to work in Spain must apply for this visa. Spain is a wonderful place to live and work, full of culture, history, gastronomy and beautiful beaches – the country is always in search of highly skilled professionals and has a list of shortage occupations.

If you’re travelling for business for up to 90 days in a 180-day period, you may be able to do some work-related tasks without needing a visa or work permit, such as attending business meetings. These are often covered by the Schengen visa waiver.

If you’re going for certain types of work you may need a visa, work permit or residence permit. Most non-EU/EEA citizens need a work permit and must have an employment contract before they can apply for one. UK citizens who want to live and work in Spain post-Brexit will also need residency and a work visa.

Spain Student Visa

This is a long-stay visa that allows you to stay in Spain for over three months and engage in education-related activities. These include if you will be taking or extending studies in an authorised teaching centre to obtain an official degree, carrying out research or training activities, participating in exchange programmes for students – public or private – performing non-work placements or carrying out volunteer services as a student.

The earliest you can apply is three months before your intended departure to Spain and the latest is three weeks before, however, you are recommended to apply at least one month in advance.

Spain Au Pair Visa

You can apply for this visa if you will be working for a family in Spain, under certain conditions. Au pairs from the UK who will be staying less than 90 days in Spain can travel to Spain without the visa. However, it is necessary to have the correct documentation for the duration of the stay in Spain.

For stays of more than 90 days, British au pairs can apply for the student visa. To obtain the student visa, the au pair must enrol in a Spanish course before arriving in Spain (the host family must do this for him/her) and complete at least 20 hours of classes each week. The school where the au pair takes the course must be an accredited centre.

Spain Golden Visa

This is a residency by investment programme. You can move to Spain on this visa if you invest a certain amount in real estate. You qualify to apply for a golden visa if you have proof of having made one of the investment options, you are over the age of 18, you have valid health insurance in Spain, you have enough financial means to provide for yourself and any family members, you have a clear criminal history in any of the places you have resided, you are not on Spain’s list of undesirable people and you have not previously been rejected for a Schengen Visa.

If you qualify, there are lawyers and professionals who can assist and guide you throughout the process of obtaining a Golden visa.

Spain Entrepreneur Visa

This is a visa for entrepreneurs who wish to invest in Spain. An Entrepreneur Visa for Spain is a long-stay visa which enables its holder to live in Spain for more than three months and engage in paid activity. The visa is aimed at entrepreneurs, highly-skilled professionals, researchers and workers performing inter-company business operations.

The Spanish Entrepreneur Visa allows its holder to live and work in Spain in their field of expertise, favouring applicants in professions – or with start-up ideas – in line with the general interest of the Spanish economy.

Depending on your occupation and the reason why you are applying for the Spanish entrepreneur visa, you can apply for one of the following:

Visa for Entrepreneurs and Business Activities (REM). This is a visa for investors with a solid business plan and one which is in the general economic interest of Spain. A significant capital investment is required for this type of visa.

Visa for Highly Skilled Professionals (TAC). This visa is for highly-skilled foreigners that have a job offer in Spain in a management position, highly-qualified staff at large businesses/corporates, and SMEs in certain sectors.

Non-Lucrative Residence Visa

If you wish to immigrate to Spain and you have sufficient income to support yourself and your family/dependants you can apply for a non-lucrative residence visa. You can then apply for a two-year residence visa once in Spain.

This visa is categorised as a long-stay visa and the application process is quite similar to other long-term Spain visas.

Digital Nomad Visa

A digital nomad is someone who works online on projects or business ventures and is usually either an entrepreneur or freelancer who works on their laptops almost everywhere they go around the world.

A digital nomad is very much like a freelancer but not completely the same. A freelancer works for different companies based on set terms, however, digital nomads are constantly moving from one place to another looking for work opportunities.

If you’re going to live and work in Spain for over 183 days in a year, you’ll be seen as a Spanish tax resident.