BREAKING NEWS: New York’s Health Department issues alert after detecting Polio case

By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 19:47

BREAKING NEWS: New York's Health Department issues alert after detecting Polio case Kateryna Kon/Shuttershock.com

New York’s Health Department has issued an alert after detecting a case of Polio as reported on Thursday, July 21.

The New York Health Department issued the alert of the Polio case on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @HealthNYGov

Polio is a viral disease that affects the nervous system and cause muscle weakness. It typically enters the body through the mouth, from contaminated hands, normally from the faces of an infected person.

“Based on what we know about this case, and polio in general, the Department of Health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

“The polio vaccine is safe and effective, protecting against this potentially debilitating disease, and it has been part of the backbone of required, routine childhood immunisations recommended by health officials and public health agencies nationwide,” she added.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan stated: “Vaccines have protected our health against old and new viruses for decades.”

“The fact is, the urgency of safe and effective vaccines has always been here, and we need New Yorkers to protect themselves against completely preventable viruses like Polio.”

The news of the New York Polio case has rapidly gone viral on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @LaurenWFTS

Credit: Twitter @AndyEuropean

Credit: Twitter @KrutikaKuppalli

Credit: Twitter @samdntkno

Credit: Twitter @ButlerJohnW @amymaxmen

Credit: Twitter @brundle_fly

Credit: Twitter @Phil_Lewis_ @tiffeloyx

Credit: Twitter @WalterMarieD @TheEliKlein @megynkelly

The news of New York’s polio alert comes shortly after China reportedly detected a case of Bubonic Plague in its Ningxia Hui region, causing it to launch an emergency response.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

