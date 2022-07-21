By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 19:47

BREAKING NEWS: New York's Health Department issues alert after detecting Polio case Kateryna Kon/Shuttershock.com

New York’s Health Department has issued an alert after detecting a case of Polio as reported on Thursday, July 21.

The New York Health Department issued the alert of the Polio case on Twitter:

New Yorkers should know that those already vaccinated are at lower risk, & the polio vaccine has long been part of @CDCgov’s childhood immunization schedule, required by NYSDOH for all school-age children. ⬇️ — NYSDOH (@HealthNYGov) July 21, 2022

Polio is a viral disease that affects the nervous system and cause muscle weakness. It typically enters the body through the mouth, from contaminated hands, normally from the faces of an infected person.

“Based on what we know about this case, and polio in general, the Department of Health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated or boosted with the FDA-approved IPV polio vaccine as soon as possible,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

“The polio vaccine is safe and effective, protecting against this potentially debilitating disease, and it has been part of the backbone of required, routine childhood immunisations recommended by health officials and public health agencies nationwide,” she added.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan stated: “Vaccines have protected our health against old and new viruses for decades.”

“The fact is, the urgency of safe and effective vaccines has always been here, and we need New Yorkers to protect themselves against completely preventable viruses like Polio.”

The news of the New York Polio case has rapidly gone viral on Twitter:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York health officials report polio case, the first one in U.S. in nearly a decade. — Lauren St. Germain (@LaurenWFTS) July 21, 2022

Dawkins wept! Polio case confirmed in New York in first possible known infection in nearly a decadehttps://t.co/TMH7JhdBmJ — Rt Hon Sir European, always 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺😷💉x3💚 (@AndyEuropean) July 21, 2022

Today a case of #polio was announced in #NewYork. Childhood #Vaccination against #Polio is recommended Over the past few years we have seen an ⬆️ in #vaccine preventable diseases- if you are behind on immunizations now is the time to get caught up – it can save your life! — Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@KrutikaKuppalli) July 21, 2022

new york got sinkholes n now polio wtf is going on up there??????? — mhm (@samdntkno) July 21, 2022

Exactly, the New York polio outbreak can be snuffed out quickly with targeted polio vaccination and ongoing disease surveillance. #endpolio https://t.co/R5v6dDeBrj — John Butler (@ButlerJohnW) July 21, 2022

A case of polio case was identified in Rockland County, New York on Thursday, according to the New York State Health Department. It was later confirmed by the CDC.

This is a developing story.#FFS — Alistair James 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@brundle_fly) July 21, 2022

OK this is getting out of hand. New York City has cases of polio, monkeypox, and there’s a Covid variant that evade the vaccine. WTAF is going on here.😰😱 https://t.co/HnqaJy7tUp — Tifféloyx is Excessively Black (@tiffeloyx) July 21, 2022

Megyn, you went to Bethlehem Central in Delmar, NY. You damn certain had to be vaccinated, you ridiculous hyprocrite, and that's why they didn't have measles outbreaks or polio. Btw, New York had its first polio case in a decade, so congrats on helping send us back to 1940. — FredSlacksIsAWinnerMonkey (@WalterMarieD) July 21, 2022

The news of New York’s polio alert comes shortly after China reportedly detected a case of Bubonic Plague in its Ningxia Hui region, causing it to launch an emergency response.

