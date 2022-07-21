By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 11:11

BREAKING NEWS: Retired Russian FSB Major General found dead under mysterious circumstances in Moscow

Retired FSB Major General Lobachev has reportedly been found dead in Moscow, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

Seventy-six-year-old retired Russian FSB Major General Yevgeny Lobachev was found dead in Moscow, on the landing of a house on Kachalinskaya Street, as reported by Lenta.

The body of the officer was reportedly found on the evening of July 20 on the landing of a house on Kachalinskaya Street, with a TT pistol, an out-of-production Soviet semi-automatic pistol, nearby.

Lobachev’s wife had previously contacted Russian law enforcement authorities to report that the retired general had gone for a walk earlier that afternoon and failed to return.

The general reportedly suffered from health problems, as well as allegedly being in debt.

An investigation has been launched.

Russia Federal Security Service (FSB) is the successor agency of the KGB.

The news of the death of retired Russian FSB Major General Lobachev follows retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov allegedly committing suicide in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday June 15.

The body of 90-year-old Lev Sotskov was found by his wife in a high-rise flat on Novatorov Street. The former intelligence officer had shot himself in the head with his award-winning pistol.

Lev Sotskov also reportedly left a suicide note that read:

“The gun is a relic of battles on the river Khalkhin-Gol. I received it when I was a representative of Mongolian secret service on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Ulan-Bator event. 1989 L. Sotskov.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.