By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 12:26

CDC: Drug overdose deaths increased 30% in America during Covid pandemic Credit: Tinnakorn jorruang/Shutterstock.com

From 2019-2020 during the Covid pandemic, America saw an increase of 30 per cent of drug overdose deaths, according to the latest data by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC examined the drug overdose deaths during the Covid pandemic in America by using data from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS).

This information was then used to analyse drug overdose deaths in America during the covid pandemic, in 25 different states, as well as the District of Columbia.

The study also separated by race and ethnicity and income inequality and treatment provider availability.

The results found that from 2019 to 2020, “drug overdose death rates increased by 44 per cent and 39 per cent among non-Hispanic Black (Black) and non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN) persons.”

The rate of drug overdose in 2020 among Black males over 65 years (52.6 per 100,000) was nearly seven times that of non-Hispanic White males aged over 65. (7.7).

Evidence of previous substance use treatment was lowest for Black persons (8.3 per cent). Disparities in overdose deaths, particularly among Black persons, were larger in counties with greater income inequality.

The study concluded that overdose rates are reportedly continuing to worsen for Black and AI/AN people.

According to CDC data, over 771,000 Covid deaths were reported in America during the pandemic.

The study comes after the CDC’s public comment appeal for foreigners’ and travellers’ Covid-19 vaccine requirements for entry to the US sparked outrage, as reported on Friday, July 8.

