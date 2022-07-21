BREAKING NEWS: Russia's Ministry of Justice files suit to liquidate Moscow's Jewish Agency Close
By Anna Ellis • 21 July 2022 • 16:55

Costa Blanca's Elche trialling computerised recycling points with incentives offered to recyclers. Image: Elche Town Hall/website 

The new mobile service is being trialled in Arenales at Avenida de San Bartolome de Tirajana, Elche, Costa Blanca, during the months of July and August from 9:00.AM to 1:00.PM

From September onwards there will be a timetable with frequent visits to different neighbourhoods and districts, Elche Town Hall confirmed on Thursday, July 21.

There will be 33 different types of waste such as consumables and computer equipment, mobile phones, televisions, electrical appliances, radiographs, coffee capsules, batteries, solvents, aerosols, car batteries and mattresses.

The councillor for the area, Héctor Díez, confirmed: “This new computerised mobile clean point will allow citizens to recycle small items that we have at home.”

“Items that we often don’t really know what to do with such as DVDs, VHS tapes, glasses, clothes, oils and batteries from small household appliances.”

“Therefore, a whole range of waste can be deposited free of charge and hopefully we will be able to give the waste a new purpose,” he added.

To be able to access the mobile unit users will need an electronic ID card.

This card will create a system so those who recycle will be rewarded with various cultural and sporting gifts such as cinema tickets, museum tickets and tickets to sporting events.  

