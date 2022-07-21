By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 19:29

EA Sports announces Russia will not feature in FIFA 23 videogame Credit: Twitter @EASPORTSFIFA

EA Sports will allegedly stop Russia from featuring in their FIFA 23 video game, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

FIFA 23 will not allow players to play as Russia according to EA Sports, including both the Russian National team, as well as Russian clubs, as reported by Eurogamer.

EA Sports gave the following statement to the British owned journalism website:

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” a statement issued to Eurogamer reads.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23.”

On February 28, FIFA and UEFA suspended the Russian national team and clubs from all international tournaments.

Since then Russia has proposed the creation of a football league for its controlled territories in 2023.

Russia’s football league proposal was discussed by Russian Deputy Sports Minister Odes Baysultanov who spoke of the single premier league in which football clubs from Crimea and friendly republics would be able to take part.

The news of EA Sports removing Russia from FIFA 23 follows various bans on Russia including Russian Motorcycle club “Night Wolves” often referred to as Putin’s Bikers, being banned from riding in Europe, as well as Russia’s astronauts being banned from using the European Robotic Arm onboard the International Space Station.

