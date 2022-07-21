EXPLAINER: Spain’s new rules for autonomo payments for the self-employed from 2023

By Anna Ellis • 21 July 2022 • 14:05

Spain’s autonomos (self-employed) will soon pay monthly social security fees based on ‘real earnings’ in a similar way that people pay income tax.

The new rules represent a far-reaching structural change for the self-employed and entrepreneurs.

After 10 long months of negotiations, Escriva has signed a pact with self-employed associations and trade unions for the reform.

Jose Luis Escriva Belmonte is a Spanish economist currently serving as minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration within the Second Cabinet of Pedro Sanchez.

According to trade union sources, Escriva has signed a pact with self-employed associations and trade unions for the reform of the RETA, the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers, which sets the contributions of self-employed workers for the next three years.

It can be summarised as follows: from the current minimum fixed quota of €294, a progressive system of 13 instalments, depending on income, will be introduced over 9 years so that in 2031 the self-employed quota could vary between €184 and €1,267 euros.

How much will you pay in autonomo?

Below is a table showing how the contributions will vary depending on the amount of income:

Tramo € 2023 2024 2024 2026 <€ 600 281,50 269,30 257,00 244,80 600 – 900 281,50 269,30 257,00 244,80 900 – 1.125,90 293,90 293,90 293,90 293,90 1.25,90 – 1.300 351,90 351,90 351,90 351,90 1.300 – 1.500 351,90 413,10 413,10 413,10 1.500 – 1.700 351,90 413,10 474,30 474,30 1.700 – 1.900 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50 1.900 – 2.330 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50 2.330 – 2.760 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50 2.760 – 3.190 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50 3.190 – 3.620 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50 3.620 – 4.050 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50 >4.050 351,90 413,10 474,30 535,50

However, the Ministry points out that there are still some details to be worked out before the agreement can be finalised.

Here are a couple of pros and cons:-

Reasons in favour of the reform of the self-employed contribution system

A progressive system is fair: whoever earns more, pays more. The same as with personal income tax or social security for employees.

There have been calls for years to bring the self-employed quota in line with real income.

The fixed minimum quota is an outdated and unfair system. It makes no sense for a self-employed person earning €500 to pay the same contribution as someone earning €4,000.

Improve social protection for the self-employed: the average pension for the self-employed is 59.4 per cent of that received by workers in the general scheme, €794 compared to €1,338. Sick leave benefits are also much lower.

This is because 85% of the self-employed pay contributions at the minimum rate. Although there is the option to contribute more, very few do so. So a rise seems reasonable.

Reduction of contribution for those who earn the least: according to the government, two-thirds of the self-employed will benefit. In practice, it will be those earning €900 or less.

Flexibility to adapt the contribution throughout the year: the possibility of modifying the amount 6 times during the year is contemplated in order to adapt it to the income you have throughout the year.

Reasons against the reform of the self-employed quota

It equates two very different labour realities in terms of obligations: that of the self-employed with that of the general regime, since the proposed quotas mean almost 28.3 per cent of the contribution for common contingencies in the general regime.

The problem is that the “risk premium” involved in entrepreneurship is not valued: uncertainty of income, more stress, constant reinvention, longer working hours and fewer holidays, as reflected in the National Study of the Self-Employed (ENA).

Nor is the “plus” that the self-employed represent for the economy in terms of boosting activity and employment value.

In reality, our reality is very different from that of the civil service or that of long-serving salaried workers, with collective agreements or three-year contracts.

It discourages entrepreneurship and self-employment, by losing the flexibility to choose how to save: it puts an end to one of the few advantages of being self-employed: the flexibility to choose between more short-term income (to reinvest or have a security cushion) or more pensions and benefits.

It will encourage the underground economy: among those who earn the most, because they will try to contain their income so as not to jump from one bracket to another.