Footballer pulls out of US football because of Covid-19 vaccine refusal

Monterrey Tigers forward, Andre-Pierre Gignac, will not play in the All-Star Game in the United States because he does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 2022 All-Star Game, is a match between the best players in the North American league, Major League Soccer, and a selection from the Mexican Championship.

“Gignac is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and prefers to avoid any problems if he goes to the United States,” confirmed En Cancha on Wednesday, July 21.

After the publication, Andre-Pierre Gignac responded on Instagram in a post that read: “I spoke with the board. I asked them to respect my choice which is a conviction linked to my education, my family and my origin.”

Fans were quick to respond to the post. One read: “Hero without a cape, we are with you. All our support. THE COVID VACCINE IS A JUICY BUSINESS.”

Another posted: “You are irresponsible and a criminal, get vaccinated.”

37-year-old Andre-Pierre Christian Gignac is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker for Liga MX club Tigres UANL.

Gignac is described as a “powerful and dangerous” striker who is known for his “aerial presence”.

He is known personally by teammates and friends as simply “Dedé”.