By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 July 2022 • 8:58

Incredible exciting events await you at House of Son Amar, the real heartbeat of Mallorca. Image - House of Son Amar

With over 50 years of experience in the organisation of events and located in the foothills of the Serra de Tramontana, you will find House of Son Amar.

Son Amar is a Mallorcan estate which belonged to the Marquis of Raiguer, Don Juan Amar. It was used for agriculture for over 400 years until it was acquired by the Segui-Colon family in the 1960s. With the rise of tourism in Mallorca, brothers Damian and Cristobal converted the Son Amar estate into the spectacular restaurant that it is today.

Son Amar harmonises interior beauty combined with a historic ambience. Passing through orange and almond trees you go through a door into a new world of walls that tell stories of the past and present.

Visitors from all over the world come to marvel at this privileged place and see its great shows. With a capacity of around 2,000 visitors in its theatre and state-of-the-art lighting, acoustics and special effects, Son Amar has fascinated more than 10 million guests over the last 40 years.

In 2020, Son Amar was transformed into Mallorca’s premier entertainment centre, House of Son Amar, offering a more complete concept and all-round experience, incorporating new spaces and a wide range of events throughout the year.

Every corner of Son Amar has something to offer for everyone, including a theatre with the latest technology in sound and lighting, a huge stage with a multitude of options, the stunning White Garden with flowers personally chosen by the owner of House Of Son Amar as well as a multifunctional barbecue area that is separated by several levels and has a fountain dating back to the 16th century.

There is also the emblematic El Patio Mallorquin which is the perfect terrace for intimate events, the beautiful Kingdom of Alcazar Restaurant located inside the castle that has been renovated in the image of a small medieval fortification, the olive pressing room and an incredible space called Eden – an open-air location for exciting events and unique experiences.

An incredible all-round venue, House of Son Amar also facilitates weddings in its White Garden and is equipped with a main altar, a classical quartet platform and white lacquered loudspeakers that cover the entire area. This enclave can accommodate large ceremonies and events, but is also an idyllic setting for smaller, more intimate ceremonies.

During the year, House of Son Amar hosts events including a Christmas market, an international variety show in April, Oktoberfest, Halloween celebrations, music events, corporate events and a spectacular New Years Eve Gala.

To find out more about House of Son Amar and their upcoming events click here. You can also email [email protected] or call 971 617 533.