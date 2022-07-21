By Matthew Roscoe • 21 July 2022 • 11:19

WATCH: Humanitarian aid storage in Ukraine's Mykolaiv hit by two Russian S-300 missiles. Image: Ksana Durand/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS from the early hours of Thursday, July 21 show a devastating airstrike from Russia which hit a humanitarian aid storage facility in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv.

The storage facility was hit by two Russian S-300 missiles at around 3 am according to Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

“Russian occupants by 2 missiles have attacked one of our humanitarian aid storage at 3 am. Thousands of tons of products, intended for children, elderly people and those who are in need, have been burned,” Kim said.

russian occupants by 2 missiles have attacked one of our humanitarian aid storage at 3am.

Thousands of tons of products, intended for children, elderly people and those who are in need, have been burned#russiaterrorist pic.twitter.com/v6uEXtbXtZ — Віталій Кім / Vitaliy Kim (@vitalij_kim) July 21, 2022

On his Telegram channel, Kim said that alongside the humanitarian aid storage facility being struck, preliminary data revealed that a petrol station, a gas pipeline and another warehouse were also hit.

“At this time, it is known about one victim,” he said.

In a later video shot in the daylight, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head revealed what was left of one of the warehouses containing humanitarian aid.

The attack on Mykolaiv comes a week after Russian airstrikes blew up a school and destroyed several other buildings in the Ukrainian city.

In the early hours of Thursday, July 14, nine missile strikes from Russia were launched at Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

Vitaly Kim said at the time that “nine missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were fired at the regional centre.

“Two educational institutions, a transport infrastructure object and a hotel were damaged. One person was injured.”

Then on Friday, July 15, Russian forces launched more missile strikes, which hit two of the biggest universities in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Anna Zamazeeva, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council stated at the time: “The number of people injured as a result of rocket attacks on the universities of Mykolaiv has grown to 4 people. There are no children among the victims.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.