Inca hospital in Mallorca to receive brand-new CAT scanner

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 15:48

The hospital in Inca, Mallorca, will receive a brand-new CAT scanner. Credit: Balearic Islands Government

The hospital in Inca, Mallorca, is already in the process of setting up a new CAT scanner, which will be used for the early detection of diseases.

As part of the Spanish government’s Investment in High-Tech Equipment Plan (INVEAT), the Hospital Comarcal d’Inca has begun installing a new first-generation CAT scanner. The new CAT scanner will be operational in about a month’s time and represents an investment of €477,950, with funding from the European Next Generation funds.

While the new CAT scanner is being prepared, the hospital has a temporary one next to the conference room. This CAT scanner will be operational for three to four weeks. The councillor for Health and Consumer Affairs of the Balearic Islands Government, Patricia Gómez, and the director of the Health Service, Juli Fuster, visited the hospital to see the CAT scanner on July 19.

The main objective of the INVEAT Plan is to increase overall survival rates and improve quality of life by diagnosing diseases in their early stages and making rapid therapeutic intervention possible. The hospitals of the Balearic Islands will renew 95 per cent of the high-tech diagnostic imaging equipment that is more than twelve years old thanks to funding from the INVEAT Plan.

