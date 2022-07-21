Jiu-jitsu champions: Members of Progress Academia in Torrox win once again

By Tamsin Brown • 21 July 2022 • 10:35

Jiu-jitsu champions: Members of Progress Academia in Torrox have won once again. Credit: Chris Birchall

Members of the jiu-jitsu club Progress Academia, located in Torrox, in the province of Malaga, recently competed in the Octo Copa in Algarrobo.

Progress Academia is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu club in Torrox Costa, Axarquia, Costa del Sol. They offer classes for people of all ages and levels of experience, from absolute beginners to advanced, at their beautiful, air-conditioned academy that is located right on the beach.

Progress Academia opened last year, but its hard-working and enthusiastic members are progressing quickly and have already participated and won medals in a series of competitions, some of which were national.

On Saturday, July 9, they competed at the Octo Copa at the sports pavilion in the town of Algarrobo, in the province of Malaga. Six children, one juvenile and four adults took part in the competition. They won 21 of the total 25 fights, and of the 21, 19 were submission victories, which means their opponents had no option but to submit before the match had finished.

This was a fantastic achievement, as Progress Academia was the most successful team on the day, bringing back five gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal. The team spirit on the day was amazing, and with every fight won the confidence among the team grew and grew. The event was extremely well-organised and all the competitors were supported on the day by their parents, friends or partners.

Progress Academia continues to run classes every day throughout the summer. They now have their minds focused on the bigger competition platforms, starting with the FIJJD European Championship in Valencia in October, and also have further competitions on the calendar in places as far afield as Madrid, Toledo, Lisbon and even the UK. They are currently looking for sponsorship from local businesses to help fund these trips.

For more information about the classes offered at Progress Academia, visit https://www.facebook.com/ProgressAcademiaBJJ/ or email [email protected].

