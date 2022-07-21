By Matthew Roscoe • 21 July 2022 • 7:43

Passionate Julian Assange supporter Eric Levy has passed away aged 94. Image: Twitter WikiLeaks

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, July 21 after the death of Eric Levy, a passionate and dedicated supporter of Julian Assange, who passed away at the age of 94.

The announcement of Eric Levy’s death was made via the WikiLeaks Twitter page, which read: “Rest in Power Eric Levy, staunch advocate for Julian Assange, who sadly passed away today aged 93.”

Although, more recently known for his support for the former WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange – whose extradition to the US was recently approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel – he was also famously known for going to Iraq as a human shield to oppose the US-led invasion in 2003.

Rest in Power Eric Levy, staunch advocate for Julian Assange, who sadly passed away today aged 93 https://t.co/cy7CLTHnTc pic.twitter.com/B8v3kEHba0 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 20, 2022

Tributes poured in for the 94-year-old.

“Sad to hear that Eric Levy has passed away at 94. He was a well known and loved member of the Assange community. He famously went to Iraq as a human shield to oppose the US-led invasion in 2003.”

Sad to hear that Eric Levy has passed away at 94. He was a well known and loved member of the Assange community. He famously went to Iraq as a human shield to oppose the US-led invasion in 2003. pic.twitter.com/DUlXPPHRlB — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) July 20, 2022

One person said: “Eric is very cool, I met him in 2020. He participated regularly at pro-Assange protests in Piccadilly Circus. Here he is refusing to budge as the police try to remove everyone lol.”

Eric is very cool, I met him in 2020. He participated regularly at pro-Assange protests in Piccadilly Circus. Here he is refusing to budge as the police try to remove everyone lol. https://t.co/vYyQxyQp8k — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) July 20, 2022

Another person wrote: “ERIC DIED TODAY 20th JULY 2022… REST IN PEACE, RISE IN GLORY ERIC… ALL HE WANTED THESE LAST FEW YEARS… #FreeAssange #FreePalestine #RIP”

ERIC DIED TODAY 20th JULY 2022… REST IN PEACE, RISE IN GLORY ERIC… ALL HE WANTED THESE LAST FEW YEARS… #FreeAssange #FreePalestine #RIP pic.twitter.com/s1v2Qjwl0z — AssangeHOME🎗Your #RightToKnow #FreeAssangeNOW (@AssangeHome) July 20, 2022

Another said: “Rest in peace, dear Eric 💛⚡️Thank you for so much.”

Rest in peace, dear Eric 💛⚡️

Thank you for so much. pic.twitter.com/nnilRWBzes — ⓃⒶⓉ⚡️ #BringAssangeHome (@nat_riverascott) July 20, 2022

“RIP Eric Levy – a thoroughly decent, courageous human being. His wonderful smile and unabated commitment to defending the truth will be sorely missed,” another person wrote.

RIP Eric Levy – a thoroughly decent, courageous human being. His wonderful smile and unabated commitment to defending the truth will be sorely missed. — Black Ribboner 🍀#CloversforAssange 🎗️⚡️❌ 🇵🇸 (@BlkRibboner) July 20, 2022

One person wrote: “It was an honour to have known you, Eric Levy, you’ve done more than enough for human rights, may you rest in peace. You’ll be sorely missed.”

It was an honour to have known you, Eric Levy, you've done more than enough for human rights, may you rest in peace.

You'll be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/cE80zaBl3i — Tibou (@Tibou33969029) July 21, 2022

“Team Assange in London @AusHouseLondon standing up for Assange. One man down and remembering #EricLevy but soldiering on in the sun telling @AlboMp to do the right thing and #bringJulianHome,” another said.

Team Assange in London @AusHouseLondon standing up for Assange. One man down and remembering #EricLevy but soldiering on in the sun telling @AlboMp to do the right thing and #bringJulianHome pic.twitter.com/pcpc4Jkbqa — ⌛️ 🎗🍀🎗 alimay #FreeAssange⏳ (@alimay101234) July 21, 2022

Another person Twitter said: “It would be almost IMPOSSIBLE to be the kind of relentless, tenacious, inspiring activist that #EricLevy was, to live the kind of life that he did, and spend THAT MUCH TIME fearlessly championing what you know is right.

“But all of us should try.

“Rest well, Sir. Thank you. <333”

It would be almost IMPOSSIBLE to be the kind of relentless, tenacious, inspiring activist that #EricLevy was, to live the kind of life that he did, and spend THAT MUCH TIME fearlessly championing what you know is right. But all of us should try. Rest well, Sir. Thank you. <333 — Jesse Jett (@jesse_jett) July 21, 2022

Julian Assange is wanted in the US over the leaking of sensitive documents in 2010 and 2011, but has repeatedly fought efforts to have him extradited. Initially, he holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy but after a number of years and the fraying of relationships the UK police were invited in and he was arrested on April 11, 2019.

He was found guilty of breaching the Bail Act and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison where he has remained ever since.

He was further charged in 2019 by the US for violating the espionage act of 1917, speaking criticism from local newspapers who described it as an attack on the first amendment of the US constitution which guarantees the freedom of the press.

In 2021, a UK judge ruled that Assange could not be extradited given concerns over his’s mental health and risk of suicide. That ruling was overturned on December 10 last year by the High Court in London which ruled that Assange could be extradited to the US to face the charges, and in March of this year, the UK Supreme Court refused Assange’s permission to appeal.