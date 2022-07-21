By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 July 2022 • 7:22
Liberty Seguros: The future is now. Image - Liberty Seguros
During the conference – which was the first face-to-face meeting following two years of the pandemic – Liberty announced the comprehensive and technological overhaul that it has been developing for the past two years to completely transform its structures, processes, and ways of working in order to establish a more competitive and sustainable long-term model.
The conference was attended by Jesus Nuñez, Executive Sales and Distribution Leader for Europe Markets; Daniel Moreno, Spain Distribution and WEM Partners Director, and Rafael Nadales, Director of Expatriates of Liberty Seguros. They were accompanied by additional partners and collaborators, such as Carglass, Asitur and PLC Spain.
Jesus Nuñez said: “The adoption of new technologies and the acquisition of digital competencies are key to continuing to provide value to an increasingly demanding and digital customer. For Liberty, it is a priority to accompany intermediaries in their transformation and to ensure we provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in a future that is already here”.
Daniel Moreno underlined the key role of intermediaries in insurance distribution. According to Daniel: “Intermediaries are essential so that we can develop and offer personalised products to our customers in order to ensure they only pay for what they really need. This is a role that is even more relevant when dealing with expatriate customers with specific insurance and advice needs”.
During the meeting, Liberty also presented the ‘Prestige Award’ in the Expatriates category to the Paul Cunningham Nurses Foundation (founded and chaired by Jenny Cunningham) for its work supporting terminally ill people with home help from both specialist nursing staff and other resources to help both patients and their families.
