Marbella’s municipal nursery in Las Chapas expected to be completed by mid-September

By Chris King • 21 July 2022 • 20:27
Image of Marbella's municipal nursery in Las Chapas.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
Marbella Council announced today, Thursday, July 21, that work to complete the Las Chapas municipal nursery is scheduled to be completed in the second half of September. Nearly 600,000 plants are expected to be produced annually in this facility.
Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, visited the site today, accompanied by Diego Lopez, the Councillor for Works, Parks and Gardens. The mayor highlighted that this new facility will enhance the image of the Malaga municipality as a “green and coloured city”. It will also achieve significant economic savings for the municipal coffers in this area of environmental ornamentation in the locality she added.
As Ms Muñoz pointed out: “The seasonal flower, for the purchase of which we allocate some €200,000 each year for purchase, is one of the main calling cards of our city. For this reason, we understood that we had to be able to be self-sufficient in a sustainable way”.
She stressed that the initiative will also mean significant savings in investment, given that “there is a big difference between buying a plant that has already sprouted, and buying the seedling from which it will be born”.
These savings reach an average of just under one euro for each specimen, so the cultivation of almost 600,000 plants will mean that these savings for the Council are around €500,000 each year, in relation to the expected annual production volume.
For the creation of the nursery, 2,000m² of a municipal plot in Las Chapas is being prepared, “which will also serve as a meeting point for educational centres and for people who want to train in nursery or gardening”, explained the mayor.
Investment in the project is around €450,000, so the savings in a single year would cover the financing of the works. “We trust that by October we can start planting at the facility, in which up to eight cycles of flower units can be generated each year, with between 70,000 and 80,000 in each period”, said the mayor.
She added that the Council will achieve savings on the main flowers used for ornamentation in the city of up to 95 per cent for lilies, 91 per cent for marigolds, 90 per cent for begonias, and 85 per cent for petunias.
