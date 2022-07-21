Mike Senker: this week’s rant

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 July 2022 • 7:49

Image - Rawpixel.com/shutterstock

I’m so pleased Boris has been kicked out as Prime Minister. What amazes me is how he got the job in the first place. The man has cheated and lied through every single job. He cheats on his wife, has been nicked for breaking covid rules that he put in place – the list is endless.

When I had my business and had to fire someone, it didn’t matter at what level they were in the company, they were given notice and sent home immediately. No way would they be allowed to stay on the premises for another three months. It’s crazy but that’s politics for you. It will be interesting to see who takes over. The bar has been set pretty low as far as I’m concerned.

The silly season is about to start. Already the parking has become almost impossible on the paseo; it’s hard to get tables in your favourite restaurants, the families walking four across on the pavement, the people using the swimming pool at 11 o’clock at night. A family renting in our block insist on hanging their washing over the balcony with ample-sized underwear tied to the security bars on the windows -lovely. Oh well, it’s only for six weeks then back to a bit of sanity.

I’ve had a few emails asking for the story I forgot to tell the other week. Buying a stick of dowel recently reminded me of my first metalwork class at secondary school when I was 11. We had to make a name tag which consisted of cutting a bit of metal, filing it down and punching your initials on it. I’ve never been very good at this stuff and always looked for shortcuts. In this case, instead of filing it I hit it with a hammer and made a complete mess of it.

At the end of the lesson, the teacher said I should go and show it to the woodwork teacher and whilst I was there ask for a stick of dowel. Me, like a mug, had no idea what it was. The woodwork teacher just smiled and gave me this thin stick of wood. I took it back and was promptly told to bend over the anvil and then I realised what was going to happen. The first of many canings I got at school. If that were to happen today they would go to prison but back then the sadistic bastards got away with it.

Email: [email protected]