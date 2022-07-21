Nicole King Marbella moments: Let’s be extravagant

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 July 2022 • 7:28

Carla & Noa - always in our hearts. Image - Nicole King

This week is flying by, in fact this month is flying by; it always seems to be the same every year: before we know it, summer is almost over.



This year, in contrast to the past few, Marbella is brimming with events and happenings, which is mind-blowing and heartwarming at the same time. Following such stringent restrictions on our physical liberties, it feels almost surreal to see so many people congregating at chiringuitos, bars, restaurants, galas and concerts with total ease, more in need of companionship and distraction than the fear of catching something.

This of course is contributing to the number of people getting poorly, however, tummy upsets and summer colds have always been a “norm” and no apparent cause for major concern; the show must go on; no one can afford for it to be any other way.

There are some truly worthwhile events too, so do try and participate if you can, particularly as the charities rely largely on the tournaments and galas to survive.

There are three events coming up for Debra, the Butterfly Children Charity, one of the associations that most touches my heart. To think that a child’s skin can be as delicate as a butterfly’s wings that just dressing them and changing a nappy will inflict excruciating pain and wounds is beyond imaginable; with no cure even on the horizon. The only way to help these families is by sending specialized teams to the hospital where a baby is born to educate the doctors and families on how to best cope; physically and psychologically. Obviously, this costs serious money and the funds raised with the upcoming golf tournaments and gala dinners is essential for its continuance. Those who can play golf can enjoy a bit of friendly competition and if you just want to have a great evening out, why not pick an event that really does help others too.

Participation can also be donating raffle prizes, funds and even an hour a month as a volunteer in their charity shops will help more than you can imagine. Also donating merchandise is greatly appreciated and goes a long way towards helping alleviate the pain and heartache and helping them live the best life possible.

Unfortunately, internal damage to the skin and organs can be as devastating as that outwardly visible and subsequently fatal. Just before interviewing Evanina from the association on my show for this week’s Marbella Now (first airing tonight at 11 PM on RTV Marbella) I found out that one of the little twins, Carla and Noa, both sufferers of this condition, campaigning so actively from their hospital beds to bring awareness to this plight, has passed away. RIP sweetheart. What must be going through the minds of those parents and her twin sister, suffering equally with the same condition? If we can help pay for psychologists, investigation and support with bandages and treatments just by playing golf or going for a fun evening out, then why not? Let’s be extravagant!