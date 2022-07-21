By Chris King • 21 July 2022 • 19:13

One of West Germany's greatest all-time football legends dies ages 85

Uwe Seeler, the legendary Hamburg and West Germany striker has passed away at the age of 85.

One of West Germany’s greatest-ever football players has passed away at the age of 85. His death was confirmed today, Thursday, July 21, by the German national team on its official Twitter profile in English @DFB_Team:

Rest in peace, Uwe Seeler 🕊️ A national team honorary captain and footballing legend, Uwe Seeler has passed away at the age of 85. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/kU3Fx5ncbL — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 21, 2022

Seeler was in the West German team that lost to England in the 1966 World Cup final. When the two sides met again in the Mexico 1970 World Cup quarter-finals, he placed a back-header beyond England keeper Peter Bonetti to level the scores at 2-2. West Germany went on to win 3-2.

At the national level, Uwe Seeler played his whole career for Hamburger SV, where he notched 137 goals in 239 Bundesliga games. He scored another 43 times in 72 appearances at international level for his country.

We mourn the loss of Uwe #Seeler. The greatest HSV player of all time has died at the age of 85. Rest in peace, dear Uwe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A84SOttaDP — HSV English (@HSV_English) July 21, 2022

Before his retirement from football in 1972, the prolific forward became the first player to score in four World Cup tournaments. He was also the first football player to be honoured with the Great Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

An astounding total of 404 goals in German Oberliga and Bundesliga matches is a record that still stands today. In German league games overall, he stands second on 406, behind all-time great, Gerd Muller.

Twitter was awash with glowing tributes to this giant of German football:

"We will always remember him as one of the very special ones of the sport." Rest in peace, Uwe Seeler 🕯️ — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 21, 2022

Auch Borussia Dortmund trauert um Uwe Seeler. Als großartiger Mensch und außergewöhnlicher Fußballer bleibt er für immer unvergessen. Wir sind mit unseren Gedanken bei seiner Familie und allen Angehörigen. https://t.co/2RETdaRsTj — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 21, 2022

___________________________________________________________

