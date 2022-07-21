By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 11:52

Pro-Russian language discrimination in Belarus imprisons native Belarusian speakers Credit: lunopark/Shutterstock.com

Pro-Russian language discrimination in Belarus has seen various native Belarusian speakers imprisoned, according to a new survey by The International Union of Belarusian writers.

The survey on Pro-Russian language discrimination of native Belarusian speakers in Belarus was entitled “Review of infringements of linguistic rights in Belarus from January, 1st, to June, 30th, 2022.”

The purpose of the survey was reportedly to “demonstrate the condition and place of the Belarusian language in society in order to protect and preserve this language, to develop and spread it as a basic component of Belarusian national culture.”

According to the survey there are various factors that contribute to the threat of the language one day disappearing, including:

The quantity of people who consider Belarusian their native tongue is decreasing, the “Russification” of education, the majority of mass media is in Russian; and exhibition, concerts, publications and books in Belarusian are forbidden.

In addition the language of Belarus’ state records as well as its army is Russian.

The survey also informed of various political prisoners who were allegedly arrested for speaking Belarusian. These included:

Uladzimir Tsurpanau, who was reportedly put in a punishment cell for speaking Belarusian in the colony and demanding the same from its employees.

Aleh Kulesha sent a letter saying that the administration of the colony No.2, in which he serves his term, carried out “explanatory actions” to inform that in correctional facilities it is necessary to speak exclusively Russian.

Artists Ales Tsyrkunou and Vital Borys were arrested for 15 days at the Minsk City Court, because they spoke in Belarusian.

Siarhei Mouchan, a teacher of physical training of Belarusian State University, was fired, because he started to conduct his lessons in Belarusian.

The survey concluded by stating it would collect and publish linguistic discrimination cases, asking the public to please send them to the following email address: [email protected]

The news follows President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus firing the Deputy Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

